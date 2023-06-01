Magazine

Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round

Defending champion Swiatek, who turned 22 on Wednesday, will face China’s Wang Xinyu on Saturday for a place in the round of 16.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 20:51 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over USA’s Claire Liu in the second round of the French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over USA’s Claire Liu in the second round of the French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over USA's Claire Liu in the second round of the French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a minor blip to secure her spot in the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Claire Liu on Thursday.

The world number one, looking to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years, started strongly before briefly struggling on Court Philippe Chatrier.

With several sponsors seats empty in the middle of the afternoon, the Pole picked herself up quickly to end Liu’s campaign in brutal fashion.

“It’ not easy when you play with the wind and change sides to play against it. I’m happy I raised my level in the second set,” said Swiatek, who turned 22 on Wednesday.

“Patience is important, especially on clay.”

ALSO READ
Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead on a sunbathed court Philippe Chatrier but she looked too much in a hurry and Liu pulled one of two breaks back as the Pole briefly lost her focus.

Liu levelled for 3-3 but dropped serve again as Swiatek bagged the opening set.

She did not look back, ending her opponent’s ordeal on the second match point with a backhand winner down the line.

Swiatek next faces China’s Wang Xinyu.

