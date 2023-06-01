Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

Magazine

Published : Jun 01, 2023 22:12 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jannik Sinner of Italy shakes hands with Daniel Altmaier of Germany after the Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2023 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jannik Sinner of Italy shakes hands with Daniel Altmaier of Germany after the Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2023 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner missed two match points before being knocked out of the French Open in the second round on Thursday by German Daniel Altmaier after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle -- the fifth-longest match in tournament history.

Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 after five hours and 26 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round

“I just love the game of tennis,” said an emotional Altmaier. “I don’t know if you can call it a historical match, but it was one to remember.”

The longest-ever match at Roland Garros remains the six hours and 33 minutes it took Fabrice Santoro to beat fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2004.

Altmaier and Sinner also played a five-set match in the US Open first round last year, when Sinner was the victor.

Altmaier will take on Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the second week after edging the longest match of the tournament so far.

The 24-year-old twice averted defeat when Sinner was serving for a last-32 place in set four before winning the third tie-break of the match.

Altmaier, who reached the fourth round in 2020, broke in game seven of the decider but then also failed to serve it out.

He immediately gave himself another chance, though, and this time crept over the line as he secured a surprise win on his fifth match point after a thrilling final game in which he also saved three break points.

