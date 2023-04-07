Indian sports news wrap, April 7

TENNIS

ATP 250 Marrakech: Balaji and Jeevan in semifinal

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Tallon griekspoor and Botic Van De Zandschulp 7-6(3), 4-6, [10-8] to enter the doubles semifinals fo the €630,705 ATP tennis tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Indian pair had earlier knocked out the top seeds Marcel Granollers and Matwe Middelkoop 6-4, 7-6(1) in the first round.

The results $713,495 ATP, Houston, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Robert Galloway (USA) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (mex) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 7-6(6), 2-6, [10-5]. €630,705 ATP, Marrakech, Morocco Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Tallon Griekspoor & Botic Van De Zandschulp (Ned) 7-6(3), 4-6, [10-8]; Pre-quarterfinals: Balaji & Jeevan bt Marcel Granollers (Esp) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) 6-4, 7-6(1). $259,303 WTA, Bogota, Colombia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Oksana Kalashnikova & Katarzyna Piter (Pol) bt Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare 7-5, 6-2. €73,000 Challenger, Murcia, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Billy Harris (GBR) & Akira Santillan (Aus) bt Arjun Kadhe & Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) 6-7(5), 7-5, [10-6]; Pre-quarterfinals: Arjun & Kaichi bt Alberto Campos & Pablo Ruiz (Esp) 5-7, 6-2, [15-13]. $25,000 ITF women, Bujumbura, Burundi Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alice Robbe (Fra) bt Sravya Shivani 6-3, 6-3; Tilwith Di Girolami (Bel) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Cristina Dinu (rou) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-0, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): Alice Robbe & Caroline Romeo (Fra) bt Sharmada Balu & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-0, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Telde, Spain Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Claudia Ferrer (Esp) bt Vasanti Shinde 6-1, 6-2; First round: Vasanti bt Carmen Martinez (Esp) 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (quarterfinals): Celia Ruiz (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde t Maria Bergen (Ukr) & Shin Jiho (Kor) 3-6, 6-3, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF women, Singapore Singles (quarterfinals): Ho Ching Wu (Hkg) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-1, 6-0; Pre-quarterfinals: Madhurima bt Anja Nayar (Aus) 5-2 (retired); Michika Ozeki (Jpn) bt Smriti Bhasin 6-1, 6-2; Emily Welker (Ger) bt Snehal Mane 6-0, 6-0. Doubles (quarterfinals): Man Ng (Hkg) & Hanna Vinahradava bt Snehal Mane & Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Asian under-14 tournament - Bhubaneswar

Top seed Maaya Rajeshwaran beat Natrada Sakulvongtana of Thailand 6-4, 6-4 to set up a title clash with second seed Jiyun Oh of Korea in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament on Friday.

RESULTS Boys (semifinals): Min Hyuk Cho (Kor) bt Alex Lap Hang Hui (Hkg) 6-3, 6-3; Wonmin Kim (Kor) bt Andre Lam Jun Bart (Hkg) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; Quarterfinals: Alex Hui (Hkg) bt Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Girls (semifinals): Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Natrada Sakulvongtana (Tha) 6-4, 6-4; Jiyun Oh (Kor) bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-0, 6-2; Quarterfinals: Maaya bt Nitya Madduri (Hkg) 6-1, 6-2; Harithashree bt Gwenn Kurniawan (Ina) 6-1, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Delhi Capitals opens its first Cricket Academy in the Northeast

The JSW-GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have joined hands with ICON Sports Academy to open their first DC Cricket Academy in the Northeast. The collaboration between ICON Sports Academy and Delhi Capitals began in January 2023, but the official announcement about the new DC Cricket Academy was made during a press conference in Guwahati on Friday

The announcement was made in the presence of Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket, Delhi Capitals; Ricky Ponting, Head Coach, Delhi Capitals; Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals; Shane Watson, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals and Jagrit Anand, Head of DC Cricket Academies along with Debashish Bora, Secretary, ICON Group of Institutes; Rajinder Singh, Joint Secretary, Assam Cricket Association; Rajdeep Ojha, Vice President, Assam Cricket Association; Naba Bhattarjee, President, Meghalaya Cricket Association and Syed Zuffri Zakaria, Head Coach, DC ICON Academies.

The DC ICON Sports Academy is the first cricket facility in Guwahati, which has an indoor training area. The academy also provides accommodation facilities and multiple turfs for several budding cricketers to hone their skills. The youngsters in the northeastern region have a great opportunity to grow as cricketers with the support of highly qualified BCCI Level 2 coaches and world-class training facilities.

Speaking about the association with ICON Sports Academy, Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket said, “The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy in Guwahati will give many young boys and girls an opportunity to train in good gear and pitches. I am certain that we will see cricketers from the northeastern region play for India with the support of the Delhi Capitals.”

Meanwhile, Syed Zuffri Zakaria, Head Coach, DC ICON Academies spoke about the facilities in the training centre, “We have an ultra-modern indoor cricket facility at one of the ICON School premises in Guwahati. The training facility consists of four outdoor Astroturf wickets along with a small ground for students to practice fielding.”

The DC Academies are an initiative of the franchise to promote cricket at the grassroots across the country. The Delhi Capitals have successfully set up 12 centres in 6 states. As many as four players are part of different IPL franchises. One of them includes ICC U-19 World Cup-winning Captain Yash Dhull, who is currently part of the Delhi Capitals squad.

-Team Sportstar