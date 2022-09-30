Indian sports news wrap, September 30

TENNIS

Aditya pips Aaradhya in Asian Under-16 final

Lucknow: Aditya Mor pipped Aaradhya Kshitij 7-5, 7-6(5) in the final of the Asian Under-16 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Friday.

It was a double crown for Aditya, a trainee of RoundGlass Academy, as he had won the doubles title earlier with fellow trainee Praneel Sharma.

Coach Sukhwant Basra was delighted with the way Aditya executed the tactics in the final and also the robust manner he had played the doubles with Praneel.

The girls title was bagged by Jaya Kapoor who breezed past her doubles partner Shagun Kumari 6-3, 6-0. It was a double crown for Jaya as well, as she had won the doubles title earlier.

The results (finals): Under-16 boys: Aditya Mor bt Aaradhya Kshitij 7-5, 7-6(5). Under-16 girls: Jaya Kapoor bt Shagun Kumari 6-3, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna wins doubles semifinals in Tel Aviv

Rohan Bopanna, seeded No.1 with Matwe Middelkoop, beat Sadio Dumbia and Fabien Reboul 4-6, 7-6(3), [10-8] in the doubles semifinals of the $1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Friday.

In the ATP event in Seoul, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 7-5, 7-5 by top seeds Raven Klaasen and Nathaniel Lammons in the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair collected $18,530 and 90 ATP points.

In the ITF women’s event in Ecuador, Smriti Bhasin went down fighting in three hours and 22 minutes to third seed Maria Perez-Garcia 7-6(7), 5-7, 1-6 in the pre-quarterfinals.

THE RESULTS $1,019,855 ATP, Tel Aviv, Israel Doubles (semifinals): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Sadio Doumbia & Fabien Reboul (Fra) 4-6, 7-6(3), [10-8]. $1,237,570 ATP, Seoul, Korea Doubles (semifinals): Raven Klaasen (RSA) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 7-5, 7-5. €45,730 Challenger, Lisbon, Portugal Doubles (semifinals): Vladyslav Manafov & Oleg Prihodko (Ukr) bt Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-4, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (quarterfinals): Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) & Jarno Jans (Ned) bt Rithvik Choudary & Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Guayaquil, Ecuador Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Maria Perez-Garcia (Col) bt Smriti Bhasin 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-1. Doubles (quarterfinals): Laura Patino & Antonia Samudio (Col) bt Mia Popovic (USA) & Priyanka Rodricks 6-1, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Sheetla, Nandii guide Sri Guru Nanak school to victory at Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament

Sheetla Yadav and Nandini Yadav scored a goal each to help Sri Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Rajnandgaon, to a 2-1 victory over Rose Bud School, Devgadh, Baria, in the preliminary league phase of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Friday.

Vegad Ranjan scored the goal for the Baria team.

The results (league):

Pool-A: One Thousand Hockey Legs (Neha Devi 2, Bharti Ahirwar, Nasmina Talukdar, Laxmi Kumari, Komal) bt Government Excellence School, Seoni, 6-0.

Pool-B: GIC BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar (Mukta 6, Saloni 3, Jyoti Mehra 2, Gungun, Anshika Soni, Manshi, Janki Rawal) bt SN Trust HSS, Kollam, 15-0.

Pool-C: Sri Guru Nanak SSS, Rajnandgaon (Sheetla Yadav, Nandini Yadav) bt Rose Bud School, Devgadh, Baria (Vegad Ranjan) 2-1.

Pool-D: Mahila Hockey Academy, Ajmer, (Gayatri Mahavar 5, Thavri Meena 5, Chetna Rani Das 4, Nikku Gurjar 3, Salini Lamoria) bt St. Athony’s HS, Goa, 18-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan