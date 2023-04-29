ITF Over-45 women: Meet India’s supermoms who are winning on and off the court

Not much has been heard about the women masters tennis players in the country, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has recognised the significance and featured a nice article on its website on the over-45 women’s team.

They may not be world beaters, as they are mothers who have mostly learnt the game in recent years, but Nazneen Rahman, Dr. Jyotsna Patel, captain Sonal Vohra and Sonia Samuel have found time to play tennis regularly, leading up to the World Championships.

“It seems a fairy tale to have played two World Championships within a year. First time in Portugal in August last year, and now as captain in Turkey”, said Sonal Vohra.

It was added responsibility, but Sonal enjoyed the experience, as she executed her task with pride.

“The level of many teams was spectacular. In defeat, we learnt tactics, strategy and court craft”, conceded Sonal.

The ITF graphically captures the fact that India had only seven women players competing in Masters tennis in 2019. The number had increased to 54 last year. The ITF Masters tournaments in the country also increased from 14 in 2021 to 24 last year.

Those numbers should be an envy for professional men’s and women’s tennis players who long for more events at home. However, the fact remains that it is profitable for the organisers to host Masters events, as there is negligible prize money.

Supported by her husband Rajat and a string of coaches, Sonal plays tennis regularly, after dropping her daughters Maahira and Kara to school.

Dr. Jyotsna Patel, a gynaecologist, is married to Dr. Deepak Patel who is also a USPTR certified tennis coach. Her 19-year-old son Umang and 15-year-old daughter Urvi love to play tennis.

It may be a tennis family, but Dr. Jyotsna also runs 10-kilometre events and the more taxing half marathons regularly, winning gold and silver as well.

“A woman forms the backbone of every household. Her health is of prime importance. It is important to get more women on the tennis courts”, said Dr. Jyotsna.

Nazneen Rahman is a journalist. Her father and mother were good in badminton and table tennis. She herself competed in track and field events in school and also played basketball.

Hailing from Assam, Nazneen is married to a tennis coach, Shahnawaz Zaffar. Tennis has helped her daughter Raina pursue education in the US. Training with her daughter helped Nazneen learn the nuances of tennis.

“World championship in Turkey was special. I made the quarterfinals of mixed doubles with Dilip Mohanty. We beat a German pair 6-1, 6-4 in the pre-quarters. It was a big achievement for me to crack into the top 50 of world rank”, said Nazneen.

Naznee has a mini gym at home, and also competes in half marathons, to build her endurance.

“I feel more women should come out and play”, said Nazneen, grateful to the national federation for the number of ITF Masters tournaments across the country.

An athlete from childhood and a softball player in college, Sonia Samuel learnt tennis in 2018 while accompanying the youngest of her three sons to the KTTA Academy in Juhu.

“Tennis is my regular dose of medicine”, said Sonia, quite keen to work on her mental strength, physical stamina and overall technique to enjoy the game better.

“Women participation is low in India. That is sad because there is so much talent. Women don’t come out and play owing to family restrictions or financial reasons. It has improved in recent years. More players and better competition would help improve our standard”, said Sonia.

Sonal Vohra summed it up nicely. “The mindset needs to change from accepting domesticity and lack of ambition to seek more in sport, work and public space”, she said.