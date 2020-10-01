Tennis

French Open: Former champion Ostapenko sends second seed Pliskova out

Jelena Ostapenko, who won the 2017 title as an unseeded player, played aggressively from the start and hit 27 winners against a strangely subdued Pliskova.

Reuters
PARIS 01 October, 2020 17:12 IST

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning match point against Karolina Pliskova on day five of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Reuters
PARIS 01 October, 2020 17:12 IST

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova from the French Open with a 6-4 6-2 win in the second round of the French Open on Thursday after an error-ridden performance from the Czech player.

Latvian Ostapenko, who won the 2017 title as an unseeded player, played aggressively from the start and hit 27 winners as a strangely subdued Pliskova struggled to rein in her unforced errors under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

ALSO READ| French Open bubble not a real bubble, but Paris off-limits

The 23-year-old Ostapenko broke her opponent's serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to seal her victory and ensure that Pliskova remained the only active former world number one who has not won a Grand Slam.

Ostapenko converted her third match point when Pliskova, who had 25 unforced errors, sent a forehand long and she will next meet the winner of the clash between former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Paula Badosa.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
KXIP vs MI Preview

  Dugout videos

 Related