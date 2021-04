Karman Kaur Thandi beaten by second seed Kubareva in Tunisia

Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten 7-6(3), 6-3 by second seed Anna Kubareva of Belarus in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Saturday.

It was her second semifinal in succession for the 22-year-old Karman who will be joining the Indian team for the World Group play-off against Latvia in the Billie Jean King Cup.