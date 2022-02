Qatar Open: Kontaveit eases past Ostapenko, reaches final

Anett Kontaveit reached her seventh WTA final since August on Friday when she breezed past Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4 at the Qatar Open.

The 26-year-old Estonian, who has six career titles to her name, will face former French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, who beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-3 in the second semifinal, in Saturday's final.

READ: Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please' after win

Kontaveit needed just 68 minutes to defeat last week's Dubai champion Ostapenko.

Kontaveit has been on a red-hot streak on the tour with five of her titles coming since last summer, the most recent of which was in St. Petersburg two weeks ago.