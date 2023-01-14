Tennis

Kosmos yet to pay prize money to Davis Cup players

On Thursday, the ITF ended its Davis Cup agreement with the Kosmos group, less than five years after a 25-year deal, worth $3 billion, was signed.

AFP
Paris 14 January, 2023 10:35 IST
Paris 14 January, 2023 10:35 IST
“Kosmos Tennis and the ITF have not reached an agreement to renegotiate the business model, as well as the current and future rights requested by the ITF,” added the Kosmos statement on Friday.

“Kosmos Tennis and the ITF have not reached an agreement to renegotiate the business model, as well as the current and future rights requested by the ITF,” added the Kosmos statement on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP

On Thursday, the ITF ended its Davis Cup agreement with the Kosmos group, less than five years after a 25-year deal, worth $3 billion, was signed.

Prize money for players taking part in last season’s Davis Cup has yet to be paid by the Kosmos group whose partnership with the International Tennis Federation was terminated.

“The money will be paid in due course when the preconditions are met by the nations,” Kosmos said in a statement sent to AFP.

Asked to clarify these conditions, Kosmos said there are “documents and forms which must be sent (to them) in order to be able to make payments.”

On Thursday, the ITF ended its Davis Cup agreement with the Kosmos group, which is headed by Spanish football star Gerard Pique, less than five years after a 25-year deal, worth $3 billion, was signed.

The revamped Davis Cup, first played in 1900, has attracted widespread criticism for its new format which broke away from its traditional system of home and away ties, favouring city-based events instead.

“Kosmos Tennis and the ITF have not reached an agreement to renegotiate the business model, as well as the current and future rights requested by the ITF,” added the Kosmos statement on Friday.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us