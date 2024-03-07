MagazineBuy Print

Tennis: San Francisco to host 2025 Laver Cup

It marks the first time the three-day team tournament, pitting six top men’s players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, will be held on the U.S. West Coast.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 23:05 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis legend Rod Laver alongside the Laver Cup trophy
FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis legend Rod Laver alongside the Laver Cup trophy | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis legend Rod Laver alongside the Laver Cup trophy | Photo Credit: AP

The 2025 edition of the Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco at the home of the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Next year’s Laver Cup, which will mark the eighth edition of the event co-created by Roger Federer and honouring tennis great Rod Laver, will be held on September 19-21.

“Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world’s top players as teammates,” Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion who helped Team Europe win three Laver Cup titles, said in a news release.

“They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn’t exist anywhere else,” he added.

This year’s Laver Cup, where Team World will target a third consecutive victory, will be held on September 20-22 in Berlin.

