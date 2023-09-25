MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver’s seat, before Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).

Published : Sep 25, 2023 07:27 IST , Vancouver - 1 MIN READ

AP
Team World’s Taylor Fritz, fourth from left, and Ben Shelton, fifth from left, hoist the Laver Cup in front of teammates, John McEnroe, left, and Rod Laver, second from left.
Team World’s Taylor Fritz, fourth from left, and Ben Shelton, fifth from left, hoist the Laver Cup in front of teammates, John McEnroe, left, and Rod Laver, second from left. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP
infoIcon

Team World’s Taylor Fritz, fourth from left, and Ben Shelton, fifth from left, hoist the Laver Cup in front of teammates, John McEnroe, left, and Rod Laver, second from left. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP

Team World claimed its second straight Laver Cup title on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).

Team World won last year’s tournament, which also marked the end of Swiss star Roger Federer’s last professional appearance before retiring.

Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver’s seat.

The opening doubles match on Sunday featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind the back shot during the second game.

Both sets went to tiebreakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for their second win of the three-day tournament.

But it wasn’t to be as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.

The Polish player threw his racket down onto the court and appeared visibly angry at the missed opportunity.

Speaking after the match on the court, Team World captain John McEnroe praised his team’s performance.

Related Topics

Laver Cup /

John McEnroe /

Ben Shelton /

Frances Tiafoe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score Updates: India leads in team event; Rudrankksh, Aishwary in top 8 after Series 4 in men’s 10m air rifle qualification - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles
    AP
  3. Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 3-1 in La Liga to end rival’s perfect start to the season
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: Men’s 10m air rifle underway; India schedule, Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 25: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles
    AP
  2. Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
    Reuters
  3. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  4. China’s Wang Xiyu claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
    Reuters
  5. Sabalenka, Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score Updates: India leads in team event; Rudrankksh, Aishwary in top 8 after Series 4 in men’s 10m air rifle qualification - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles
    AP
  3. Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 3-1 in La Liga to end rival’s perfect start to the season
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: Men’s 10m air rifle underway; India schedule, Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 25: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment