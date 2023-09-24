MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title

John McEnroe’s team now requires one win from its four matches on Sunday to reach the 13-point mark and claim its second crown, but with each victory worth three points on the final day Team Europe still has some hope.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 11:22 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Team World’s Frances Tiafoe tosses the ball for a serve to Team Europe’s Hubert Hurkacz during a Laver Cup tennis match.
Team World’s Frances Tiafoe tosses the ball for a serve to Team Europe’s Hubert Hurkacz during a Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP
infoIcon

Team World’s Frances Tiafoe tosses the ball for a serve to Team Europe’s Hubert Hurkacz during a Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP

Team World took a big step towards retaining its Laver Cup title as it extended its advantage over Team Europe to 10-2 on Saturday, with Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe leading the charge.

John McEnroe’s team now requires one win from its four matches on Sunday to reach the 13-point mark and claim its second crown, but with each victory worth three points on the final day Team Europe still has some hope.

RELATED | China’s Wang Xiyu claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou

Team World arrived at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with a 4-0 lead after four wins on the first day of the competition.

With each victory worth two points on the second day, world number eight Fritz put Team World in a commanding position after a thrilling 6-2 7-6(3) win over Russian Andrey Rublev.

“Any type of team environment, I feel it always elevates my game,” said Fritz, who avenged his Monte Carlo semi-final defeat by Rublev earlier this year.

“I feel like my record in team events is strong because I have a team cheering for me. I get pumped up. I’m excited to play for them. It just adds more pressure and fire to it.”

Casper Ruud pulled a win back for Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe with a 7-6(6) 6-2 victory over American Tommy Paul, but Tiafoe defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 6-3 to give his team an 8-2 lead.

Tiafoe pulled off one of the shots of the tournament with a volley behind his back and followed it up with a winner at the net in the second set to delight the crowd.

“I came out here wanting to have fun,” Tiafoe said. “Being in the team environment is so foreign to us. Tennis is such an individual sport.

“I wanted to play well for the guys, for the fans.”

Local hero Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up with American Ben Shelton for a 7-5 6-4 victory over Hurkacz and Gael Monfils to cap off another good day for the defending champions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Laver Cup /

John McEnroe /

Frances Tiafoe /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
    Reuters
  3. Jadeja to Jaddu: the origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; faces Japan in men’s volleyball quarterfinal at 12PM IST, Women’s cricket team reaches final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 16-0 UZB HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep, Lalit, Varun score hat-tricks as India thrashes Uzbekistan 16-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
    Reuters
  2. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  3. China’s Wang Xiyu claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
    Reuters
  4. Sabalenka, Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
    Reuters
  5. Roger Federer: The farewell was beautiful, I will be no stranger to Laver Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
    Reuters
  3. Jadeja to Jaddu: the origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; faces Japan in men’s volleyball quarterfinal at 12PM IST, Women’s cricket team reaches final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 16-0 UZB HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep, Lalit, Varun score hat-tricks as India thrashes Uzbekistan 16-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment