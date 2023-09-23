Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray crashed out in the last 16 of the ATP Zhuhai Championships on Saturday to 63rd-ranked Russian Aslan Karatsev.
Former world number one Murray won the first set before Karatsev fought back to triumph 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The 36-year-old Murray, now 41 in the world, said on the eve of the tournament in southern China that he wanted to end an “up and down” year on a high.
But after beating China’s 668th-ranked Mo Yecong in his opener, Murray wilted in Zhuhai’s heat and humidity.
Also in China, at the ATP Chengdu Open, the 10th-ranked Alexander Zverev defeated 106th-ranked Pavel Kotov 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-1.
The top-seeded German faces Miomir Kecmanovic, the seventh seed from Serbia, in the quarterfinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8:35 PM IST; MBSG vs PFC updates; Lineups out
- Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
- Indian sports news wrap, September 23
- AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rampaging Sulanjana Raul’s hattrick helps India beat Iran
- ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE