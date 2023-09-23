MagazineBuy Print

Sabalenka, Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals

The tournament, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world, will return to Mexico after a gap of one year. The 2021 edition took place in Guadalajara.

Published : Sep 23, 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.
FILE PHOTO: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will make her third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, as the governing body of women’s tennis announced its first set of qualifiers for the season finale.

The tournament, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world, will return to Mexico after a gap of one year. The 2021 edition took place in Guadalajara.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka will be joined by four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, whom she leapfrogged to claim the top ranking for the first time after the US Open earlier this month, the WTA announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old Belarusian is enjoying her best season on the WTA Tour with three titles and three more finals, including one at Flushing Meadows. She will look to improve on her runner-up finish at last year’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

US Open champion Coco Gauff booked her place in both the singles and doubles competitions. The 19-year-old will partner fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina rounded off the initial set of entrants for the tournament as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to qualify in singles.

The WTA Finals run from October 29 to November 5.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

