Laver Cup: Team World strikes first as Shelton, Cerundolo claim opening wins

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead, while Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 08:12 IST , VANCOUVER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Team World’s Francisco Cerundolo celebrates after defeating Team Europe’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match.
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo celebrates after defeating Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP
infoIcon

Team World’s Francisco Cerundolo celebrates after defeating Team Europe’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: DARRYL DYCK/AP

Team World made it two in a row Friday night, with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo claiming wins at the Laver Cup.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament.

Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for Team World’s second win of the tournament.

READ MORE | Murray targets Paris Olympics after Tokyo disappointment

Shelton won 85 percent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

“I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start,” he said.

Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but repeatedly struggled to finish off his European counterpart.

Shelton’s win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

The third match of the day featured Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and French veteran Gael Monfils.

Laver Cup /

Ben Shelton /

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina /

Arthur Fils /

Francisco Cerundolo

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
