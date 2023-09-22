  • Five sessions played over three days (Friday-Sunday).
  • It is ‘best of three sets’ format for every match. In case of split sets, the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker.
  • Each player has to play at least one singles match during the first two days. However, no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
  • At least four of the six players must play doubles. No doubles combination is played more than once, unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12:12.
  • Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.
  • In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final overtime doubles match – a decider – is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak.