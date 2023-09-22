The sixth edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, from September 22 to 24.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World.

Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World.

What is the format of the Laver Cup?

Five sessions played over three days (Friday-Sunday).

It is ‘best of three sets’ format for every match. In case of split sets, the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker.

Each player has to play at least one singles match during the first two days. However, no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four of the six players must play doubles. No doubles combination is played more than once, unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12:12.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.

In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final overtime doubles match – a decider – is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak.

Previous Laver Cup editions

YEAR CITY RESULT 2017 Prague Team Europe won 15-9 2018 Chicago Team Europe won 13-8 2019 Geneva Team Europe won 13-11 2021 Boston Team Europe won 14-1 2022 London Team World won 13-8

What are the lineups for the two teams this year?

Team Europe – Andrey Rublev (Russia), Casper Ruud (Norway), Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain), Arthur Fils (France), Gael Monfils (France)

Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist

Team World – Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Tommy Paul (USA), Ben Shelton (USA), Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)

Captain: John McEnroe, Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe

Where to watch Laver Cup 2023?

Laver Cup will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India, while it will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Full schedule of Laver Cup 2023

September 22, Friday

Match 1 (Singles): Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton - 1AM IST

Match 2 (Singles): Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo

Match 3 (Singles): Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - 7AM IST

Match 4 (Doubles): Andrey Rublev/Arthur Fils vs Tommy Paul/Frances Tiafoe

September 23, Saturday

Match 5 (Singles) - 1AM IST

Match 6 (Singles)

Match 7 (Singles) - 7AM IST

Match 8 (Doubles)

September 24, Sunday

Match 9 (Doubles) - 12AM IST

Match 10 (Singles)

If required, followed by

Match 11 (Singles)

If required, followed by

Match 12 (Singles)

If points are even, followed by

Match 13 (Doubles)