The sixth edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, from September 22 to 24.
Here’s all you need to know about the tournament:
What is the Laver Cup?
The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World.
Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World.
What is the format of the Laver Cup?
- Five sessions played over three days (Friday-Sunday).
- It is ‘best of three sets’ format for every match. In case of split sets, the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker.
- Each player has to play at least one singles match during the first two days. However, no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
- At least four of the six players must play doubles. No doubles combination is played more than once, unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12:12.
- Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.
- In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final overtime doubles match – a decider – is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak.
Previous Laver Cup editions
|YEAR
|CITY
|RESULT
|2017
|Prague
|Team Europe won 15-9
|2018
|Chicago
|Team Europe won 13-8
|2019
|Geneva
|Team Europe won 13-11
|2021
|Boston
|Team Europe won 14-1
|2022
|London
|Team World won 13-8
What are the lineups for the two teams this year?
Team Europe – Andrey Rublev (Russia), Casper Ruud (Norway), Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain), Arthur Fils (France), Gael Monfils (France)
Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist
Team World – Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Tommy Paul (USA), Ben Shelton (USA), Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)
Captain: John McEnroe, Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe
Where to watch Laver Cup 2023?
Laver Cup will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India, while it will be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Full schedule of Laver Cup 2023
September 22, Friday
Match 1 (Singles): Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton - 1AM IST
Match 2 (Singles): Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo
Match 3 (Singles): Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - 7AM IST
Match 4 (Doubles): Andrey Rublev/Arthur Fils vs Tommy Paul/Frances Tiafoe
September 23, Saturday
Match 5 (Singles) - 1AM IST
Match 6 (Singles)
Match 7 (Singles) - 7AM IST
Match 8 (Doubles)
September 24, Sunday
Match 9 (Doubles) - 12AM IST
Match 10 (Singles)
If required, followed by
Match 11 (Singles)
If required, followed by
Match 12 (Singles)
If points are even, followed by
Match 13 (Doubles)
