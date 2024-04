PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Punjab Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Sunday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PBKS vs GT:

Punjab Kings predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide/ Harpreet Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Bowl 1st: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

PBKS vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICITON Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batters Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma All rounders Sam Curran (VC), Rahul Tewatia Bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma Team Composition: PBKS 5-6 GT | Credits left: 12.5