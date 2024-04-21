MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match today?

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 07:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans have won just once in its last four matches and had suffered a loss against Punjab Kings in their previous clash, earlier this month.
Gujarat Titans have won just once in its last four matches and had suffered a loss against Punjab Kings in their previous clash, earlier this month.
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans have won just once in its last four matches and had suffered a loss against Punjab Kings in their previous clash, earlier this month. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Sunday.

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways.

Here’s what happened the last time the two sides met.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Sunday.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on April 21, 2024.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 21?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

