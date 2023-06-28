McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) pn Wednesday.
McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
“It’s a big win for me,” McDonald said. “Taylor’s a close friend, and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there.”
Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Also, Michael Ymer beat Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.
In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.
The fifth-seeded Gauff won 10 straight games at one point.
She will next face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Also, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Madison Keys defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6 (3).
