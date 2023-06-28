MagazineBuy Print

McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 20:45 IST , EASTBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Unites States’ Mackenzie McDonald celebrates victory against Unites States’ Taylor Fritz.
Unites States' Mackenzie McDonald celebrates victory against Unites States' Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Unites States’ Mackenzie McDonald celebrates victory against Unites States’ Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: AP

Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) pn Wednesday.

McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

“It’s a big win for me,” McDonald said. “Taylor’s a close friend, and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there.”

READ | Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Also, Michael Ymer beat Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.

The fifth-seeded Gauff won 10 straight games at one point.

She will next face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Also, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Madison Keys defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6 (3).

