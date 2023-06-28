MagazineBuy Print

Masarova upsets Andreescu at Bad Homburg Open as Samsonova survives scare

Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 11:00 IST , Bad Homburg - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Britain’s Sonay Kartal during their first-round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg on June 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Spanish player Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Samsonova awaits the winner between Katerina Siniakova and Evgeniya Rodina in the next round.

American Emma Navarro beat Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Navarro will next play Masarova, who converted five of her eight break point opportunities against Andreescu, without facing any from the Canadian player.

Eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France beat Italy’s Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 for a quarterfinal match against Mayar Sherif or Lucia Bronzetti.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
