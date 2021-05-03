Tennis Tennis Madrid Open doubles: Bopanna, Shapovalov cruise to second round The Indo-Canadian pair beat Marc Lopez and Jaume Muna in the first round and will face top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the pre-quarterfinals. Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 20:43 IST Rohan Bopanna in second round of the ATP-1000 tennis tournament. - Getty Images for Sport Singapore Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 20:43 IST Former world No.3 Rohan Bopanna’s fortunes changed for the better, as he is in partnership with Denis Shapovalov beat Marc Lopez and Jaume Munar 7-6(4), 6-4 in the doubles first round of the ATP-1000 tennis tournament in Madrid on Monday.The Indo-Canadian pair will challenge the top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the pre-quarterfinals.READ | Osaka knocked out of Madrid Open by Muchova Meanwhile, the country’s brightest young talent, the 13-year-old Manas Dhamne opened with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Gianluca Marin of Switzerland in the first round of the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament in Sierre, Switzerland.The results:€3,226,325 ATP, Madrid, Spain Doubles (first round): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Marc Lopez & Jaume Munar (Esp) 7-6(4), 6-4.ITF grade-3 juniors, Sierre, Switzerland Singles (first round): Manas Dhamne bt Gianluca Marin (Sui) 6-4, 6-4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.