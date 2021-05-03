Madrid Open doubles: Bopanna, Shapovalov cruise to second round

Former world No.3 Rohan Bopanna’s fortunes changed for the better, as he is in partnership with Denis Shapovalov beat Marc Lopez and Jaume Munar 7-6(4), 6-4 in the doubles first round of the ATP-1000 tennis tournament in Madrid on Monday.



The Indo-Canadian pair will challenge the top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the pre-quarterfinals.

READ | Osaka knocked out of Madrid Open by Muchova



Meanwhile, the country’s brightest young talent, the 13-year-old Manas Dhamne opened with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Gianluca Marin of Switzerland in the first round of the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament in Sierre, Switzerland.



The results:



€3,226,325 ATP, Madrid, Spain Doubles (first round): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Marc Lopez & Jaume Munar (Esp) 7-6(4), 6-4.



ITF grade-3 juniors, Sierre, Switzerland Singles (first round): Manas Dhamne bt Gianluca Marin (Sui) 6-4, 6-4.