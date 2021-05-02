Osaka knocked out of Madrid Open by Muchova

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Madrid Open by Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round on Sunday.

Muchova eased through the deciding set to earn her third win against a top 10 opponent this year. She next faces 16th-seeded Maria Sakkari, who beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1.

"It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation,” Muchova said.

“I was ready to play with all I had today, and to use all the weapons I could and (do) what I can. On the third set I felt I just started off really bad and I couldn't afford to do that,” Osaka said.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-5, while fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.

In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Denis Shapovalov won 90% of his first-serve points to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 and reach the second round.