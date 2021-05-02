Tennis Tennis Basilashvili beats Struff in Munich Open final for fifth ATP title Nikoloz Basilashvili clinched his career's fifth ATP title as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff to win the Munich Open final on Sunday. AP Munich 02 May, 2021 21:30 IST Nikoloz Basilashvili did not drop a set in five matches at the Munich Open and now has a 5-2 career record in finals. - AP AP Munich 02 May, 2021 21:30 IST Nikoloz Basilashvili clinched his second title of the year with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the Munich Open on Sunday.The fifth-seeded Basilashvili, who won in Qatar in March, started well and resumed after a 30-minute rain interruption to win his fifth ATP title.Basilashvili lost just three service points in the 35-minute first set, and he saved the only break point he faced in the sixth game. Both players served well in the tiebreaker until Struff struck a backhand into the net.RELATED| Barty and Swiatek set up first-time clash on Madrid clay Basilashvili won two matches on Saturday to reach the final. His quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos was suspended Friday due to rain. The Georgian player completed a 6-4, 6-4 win before sweeping past Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. Basilashvili did not drop a set in five matches in Munich and now has a 5-2 career record in finals.Though he lost, the 44th-ranked Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player yet to have played an ATP singles final. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.