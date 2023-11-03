MagazineBuy Print

Medvedev to play for Indian team PBG Eagles in World Tennis League

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will compete for Indian team ‘PBG Eagles’ in the second season of the World Tennis League (WTL) .

Published : Nov 03, 2023 13:38 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will compete for Indian team ‘PBG Eagles’ in the second season of the World Tennis League (WTL) and will have fellow Russian Andrey Rublev as teammate in the year-ending event starting December 24.

The Indian team has been acquired by Punit Balan Group, which already owns nine teams in various leagues across sports.

The second season of the WTL, which has support of former Indian player Mahesh Bhupathi, will be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 21 to 24 where 16 of the world’s best tennis stars will compete.

READ | WTA concedes Finals ‘not a perfect event’ after player complaints

Medvedev, a semi-finalist at this year’s Wimbledon, said, “I’m delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I’ve played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I’m aiming to finish this year on a positive note there.” Punit Balan, the Chairman & Managing Director of PBG, said they are aiming for title as they make a foray into a global tennis project.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the World Tennis League, marking a significant stride in Punit Balan Group’s dedication to creating a global sports property. With some of the world’s most exceptional tennis talents already part of our franchise, we are eagerly anticipating a season filled with unmatched and thrilling tennis action,” Balan said in a release.

“Much like our successes in other sporting disciplines, we aim to put up quality competition and clinch the championship title.” The PBG has teams in Premier Handball League, Ultimate Table Tennis, Ultimate Kho Kho, Maharashtra Premier League Premier Badminton League, Pro Panja and Global Chess League.

As per the format, each of four teams will have four players, competing in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The top two teams will clash for title on December 24.

The League will feature women’s World number one Aryna Sabalenka, this year’s Australian Open finalist Stefano Tsitsipas, and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

