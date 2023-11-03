MagazineBuy Print

WTA concedes Finals ‘not a perfect event’ after player complaints

WTA chief Steve Simon said the late selection of the Mexican resort of Cancun to host the WTA’s showpiece tournament was “based on a number of complicated factors”.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 13:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The WTA, led by Steve Simon, has conceded that this year's edition of the tour Finals was "not a perfect event".
The WTA, led by Steve Simon, has conceded that this year’s edition of the tour Finals was “not a perfect event”. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES




The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has conceded that this year’s edition of the tour Finals was “not a perfect event” and signalled changes to the operation of the circuit after a series of complaints from top players about how they are treated.

In a letter to the players leaked to Sports Illustrated, WTA chief Steve Simon said the late selection of the Mexican resort of Cancun to host the WTA’s showpiece tournament was “based on a number of complicated factors”.

“It is clear you are not happy with the decision to be here in Cancun. I understand that and you have been heard,” he wrote after thanking the players for attending a meeting in Cancun.

“It is not a perfect event, we understand the conditions are a challenge and the WTA accepts responsibility for that.”

ALSO READ
Djokovic battles back to advance to Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals

Cancun was named as venue for the $9 million tournament, which brings together the top eight singles players and doubles partnerships to conclude the season, less than two months before it started on Oct. 29.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka blasted the WTA over the court conditions after the opening day of group play and said she felt “disrespected” by the standard of organisation at the prestigious event.

The complaints about the Cancun event have brought to a head widespread dissatisfaction with the way the WTA has been managing the tour.

The Athletic reported that 21 of the best players in the world had recently written a letter to Simon outlining their grievances.

The website said the players wanted higher pay, a more flexible schedule to ease their physical and mental burden, expanded childcare and representation from the independent Professional Tennis Players Association on the WTA council.

The WTA’s letter said it would consider several proposals to reduce the mandatory commitment of top players to participate in certain tournaments at its next board meeting.

The letter also told the players that a wide range of other issues “that you identified in your letter” would be reviewed.

“A great deal is being done and there is a great deal of alignment in the areas you have raised and what is being worked on,” Simon wrote. There was no immediate reply to a request for comment from the WTA.

The WTA Finals conclude on Sunday.

