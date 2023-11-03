MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play

Jessica Pegula finished round-robin singles play at the WTA Finals with a 3-0 record, heading to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari on Thursday night.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 07:47 IST , CANCUN, Mexico - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jessica Pegula of the United States in action.
Jessica Pegula of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula finished round-robin singles play at the WTA Finals with a 3-0 record a year after going 0-3 at the season-ending championship, heading to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari on Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Pegula extended her overall winning streak to eight matches, including a title at the Korean Open last month.

The 29-year-old American has won all six sets she’s played in Cancun so far and will play in the semifinals on Saturday. Sakkari, who is ranked No. 9 but got into the eight-player field when No. 8 Karolina Muchova withdrew with an injured right wrist, went 0-3 and dropped every set.

READ | Paris Masters 2023: Tsitsipas beats Zverev to qualify for ATP Finals

Pegula had fewer winners than Sakkari, 12-7, but also made roughly half as many unforced errors, 35-18, on a windy evening with some brief rain.

The other semifinalist from their group was to be determined later on Thursday, when No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to face Elena Rybakina in a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final. Sabalenka won that matchup in January for her first Grand Slam title.

Pegula already had clinched first place in the four-player group by virtue of earlier straight-set victories against Sabalenka and Rybakina on the outdoor hard court built for the event.

The two semifinalists from the other singles group will be settled Friday, when U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and four-time major champ Iga Swiatek meets three-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula /

Maria Sakkari /

WTA Finals /

Karolina Muchova /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play
    AP
  2. NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NED vs AFG predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play
    AP
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Tsitsipas beats Zverev to qualify for ATP Finals
    AP
  3. Paris Masters 2023: Jannik Sinner withdraws due to health reasons after late night finish
    Reuters
  4. Dimitrov beats Bublik to cruise into Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play
    AP
  2. NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NED vs AFG predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment