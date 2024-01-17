MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open

His death was announced on Wednesday by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on X.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 19:51 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
Mike Dickson
Mike Dickson | Photo Credit: Twitter
infoIcon

Mike Dickson | Photo Credit: Twitter

British tennis writer Mike Dickson has died while covering the Australian Open in Melbourne. He was 59.

His death was announced on Wednesday by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on X, formerly Twitter. It was confirmed by The Daily Mail, the British newspaper where Dickson had worked since 1990.

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open,” the Dickson family wrote in a post.

“For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly.”

Lee Clayton, The Daily Mail’s global publisher for sport, said “the world of tennis will join us in mourning.”

“He was a giant of a journalist,” Clayton wrote.

Dickson, who lived in Wimbledon, was a cricket correspondent at The Mail before moving to tennis. The newspaper said he covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries in total.

Related Topics

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 61/4; Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh rebuild innings vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open
    AP
  4. Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open
    AP
  2. Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
  3. Former tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario given suspended jail term
    Reuters
  4. Tsitsipas comes through ‘insane’ battle at Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 61/4; Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh rebuild innings vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open
    AP
  4. Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment