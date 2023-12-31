MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said 2024 could be his final year before retirement after illness and injury hampered his preparation for the new season.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 19:50 IST , Brisbane, Australia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Andy Murray in action.
Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said 2024 could be his final year before retirement after illness and injury hampered his preparation for the new season.

Murray’s year will begin at the Brisbane International as he builds up for the Australian Open later in January.

The 36-year-old is ranked 42nd in the world after a frustrating end to 2023, when he won just one match in his last four tournaments.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Murray has previously battled back from what seemed impending retirement after undergoing hip surgery in 2018.

But he conceded that he will bring down the curtain on his career if the next 12 months follow the same pattern as 2023.

“If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn’t go again,” Murray told the BBC.

“But then if physically I’m doing well and my results are good and I’m playing well, then that’s enjoyable and I could see myself still playing.

“We’ll see how the year goes, see how the body holds up. If things are going well, I’d love to keep going. But if they’re not, and I’m not enjoying it, it could be the last year, yes.”

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and also took the US Open title in 2012, is part of a golden generation coming towards the end of trophy-laden careers.

ALSO READ
Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat

Roger Federer retired in 2022 and Rafael Nadal had an injury-blighted 2023, although the Spaniard has suggested he might try to play on beyond 2024.

At 36 Novak Djokovic is still hoping to add to his record 24 Grand Slam titles before hanging up his racket.

Murray revealed the psychological struggle with falling down the rankings after so many years at the top was taking its toll.

“When you have played right at the highest level, it’s not that easy when you are going through periods where you are losing in first rounds, and maybe losing matches that you probably should have won,” he added.

“At the same time, a couple of years ago if someone had offered me that I’d been playing at top-40 level in the world when I had been struggling with my hip, I would have been happy with that.

“But it is hard, mentally, so I need to do a better job of putting things in perspective this year and be a little bit easier on myself.”

Murray faces second seed Grigor Dimitrov in the first round in Brisbane on Monday.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Andy Murray /

Brisbane International /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour
    AFP
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Records broken in 2023: Shooters shine, Sumit Antil on cloud nine
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Lineups out as Fazel’s Giants takes on Maninder’s Warriors; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls later; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour
    AFP
  2. Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat
    Reuters
  3. United Cup: Fernandez leads Canada to win over Chile; Pegula stunned by Great Britain’s Boulter
    AP
  4. Brisbane International: Nadal to play former US Open champion Thiem in comeback match
    AFP
  5. Gauff says pressure is off in 2024 after her fairytale in New York
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour
    AFP
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Records broken in 2023: Shooters shine, Sumit Antil on cloud nine
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Lineups out as Fazel’s Giants takes on Maninder’s Warriors; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls later; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment