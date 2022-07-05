Tennis Tennis Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend The Canberra Times understands the charge carries a maximum jail sentence of two years. Team Sportstar 05 July, 2022 17:16 IST Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a men's singles fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Monday. - AP Team Sportstar 05 July, 2022 17:16 IST Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to face a court in Canberra in August for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2021.The Canberra Times understands the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of two years. The publication reported, Barrister Jason Moffett, from Key Chambers, had been briefed in the matter.READ | I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code "It's in the context of a domestic relationship. The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release," Moffett said.Kyrgios is currently playing at the Wimbledon tennis championships. He will face Christian Garin in the men's singles quarterfinal on Wednesday. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :