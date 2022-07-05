Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to face a court in Canberra in August for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

The Canberra Times understands the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of two years. The publication reported, Barrister Jason Moffett, from Key Chambers, had been briefed in the matter.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship. The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release," Moffett said.

Kyrgios is currently playing at the Wimbledon tennis championships. He will face Christian Garin in the men's singles quarterfinal on Wednesday.