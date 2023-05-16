Australia’s unpredictable tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a knee injury, the Grand Slam event organisers the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

Also Read Djokovic defeats Norrie, reaches Italian Open quarterfinals

The 28-year-old has never flourished on the Roland-Garros clay reaching the third round on just two of the five times he has played there.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, ranked 26 in the world, has not played in the French Open since a second-round exit in 2017.

Kyrgios has had a troubled year after undergoing knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

He also pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity.”