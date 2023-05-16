Tennis

Injured Kyrgios to miss French Open

Kyrgios has had a troubled year after undergoing knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

AFP
PARIS 16 May, 2023 17:23 IST
PARIS 16 May, 2023 17:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of French Open due to injury.

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of French Open due to injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Kyrgios has had a troubled year after undergoing knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Australia’s unpredictable tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a knee injury, the Grand Slam event organisers the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

Also Read
Djokovic defeats Norrie, reaches Italian Open quarterfinals

The 28-year-old has never flourished on the Roland-Garros clay reaching the third round on just two of the five times he has played there.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, ranked 26 in the world, has not played in the French Open since a second-round exit in 2017.

Kyrgios has had a troubled year after undergoing knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

He also pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us