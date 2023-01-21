Tennis

‘Every season counts now’ says Djokovic as he makes Australian Open last 16

The Serb came through a titanic 77-minute first set before taming the Bulgarian 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, needing treatment twice on his troublesome hamstring.

AFP
21 January, 2023 18:14 IST
21 January, 2023 18:14 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. | Photo Credit: LOREN ELLIOTT

The Serb came through a titanic 77-minute first set before taming the Bulgarian 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, needing treatment twice on his troublesome hamstring.

An ailing Novak Djokovic said Saturday every moment counted now that he was in the “last stage” of his career, after battling past Grigor Dimitrov and into the Australian Open last 16.

The Serb came through a titanic 77-minute first set before taming the Bulgarian 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, needing treatment twice on his troublesome hamstring.

He will face home hope Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals after the 22nd seed equalled his best result at the tournament by defeating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.

Also Read
Alternates at Australian Open: Jeevan-Balaji duo finds joy at ‘Happy Slam’

Djokovic’s gutsy win inched him nearer to a 10th Australian Open title and record-tying 22 Grand Slam crowns.

Winning once again in Melbourne would also return him to world number one for the first time since June.

Now 35, Djokovic said he was savouring each tournament more.

“Every season counts I guess now, when you come to the last stage, the last quarter, of your career,” he said.

“Obviously you start appreciating and valuing each tournament more because you might not have a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve been truly fortunate to do what I love, I love the sport, I love competing. It’s been almost 20 years now of professional sport. I can’t be more grateful than I am.”

Victory put Djokovic into the last 16 for a 15th time but he was made to work for it, especially with his left hamstring troubling him.

“Every point, every game mattered,” he said.

“Obviously I didn’t know how I’m going to feel physically, it was going up and down,” he said.

“It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours.”

Djokovic aggravated his hamstring during his run to a 92nd title at the Adelaide International this month and has been struggling with it since.

‘Ready for the battle’

Djokovic came into the match without his usual off-day practice session to give his leg as much time as possible to recover.

Also Read
Djokovic dismisses Dimitrov to soldier on at Australian Open

With his left thigh heavily strapped, the Serb broke immediately and consolidated to take an early grip on the first set.

He was cruising but appeared to feel the injury when moving for a shot at 5-3. He managed to earn three set points, which were saved, but was then broken when serving for the set at 5-4.

Agitated, he complained to the umpire about being given a time violation and was then forced to save two set points, before an epic tiebreak.

He eventually got over the line on his fifth set point after some intense tennis.

Djokovic took a medical timeout at the changeover and returned to dial up the pressure and take a break before comfortably seeing out the second set.

With Dimitrov flagging, he turned the screws further by breaking twice early in set three.

Despite a mid-set wobble when the Bulgarian clawed back and then more treatment on his leg, Djokovic battled to the finish line.

De Minaur, who is aiming for a first quarter-final at Melbourne Park, now awaits Djokovic after a 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-1 victory.

“These are the matches you want to be playing,” said the Australian.

“I’m gonna probably have the best in the world in front of me and I’m ready for the battle.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us