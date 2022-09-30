Novak Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semifinals

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Tel Aviv semifinals on Friday with a hard-fought straight-sets victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

The top-seeded Serb won through 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in just under two hours against the 149th-ranked Canadian to maintain his perfect record in their six meetings.

Djokovic, who is playing a singles tournament for the first time since winning Wimbledon in July, next takes on Russia’s Roman Safiullin, who beat France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1.

Second seed Marin Cilic meets France’s Constant Lestienne in Saturday’s second semifinal.

Croat Cilic advanced when Britain’s Liam Broady handed him a walkover with Lestienne ousting fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).