Novak Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semifinals

Djokovic, who is playing a singles tournament for the first time since winning Wimbledon in July, next takes on Russia’s Roman Safiullin, who beat France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1.

AFP
30 September, 2022 21:50 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action against Canada’s Vasek Pospisil during the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action against Canada’s Vasek Pospisil during the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Tel Aviv semifinals on Friday with a hard-fought straight-sets victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

The top-seeded Serb won through 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in just under two hours against the 149th-ranked Canadian to maintain his perfect record in their six meetings.

Second seed Marin Cilic meets France’s Constant Lestienne in Saturday’s second semifinal.

Croat Cilic advanced when Britain’s Liam Broady handed him a walkover with Lestienne ousting fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

