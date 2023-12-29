MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback

Nadal’s rivals, including world number one Novak Djokovic, believe he will be at his competitive best on his return but the 37-year-old played down title expectations in what is likely to be his final season on tour.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 10:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Rafael Nadal serves as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on December 29, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Rafael Nadal serves as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on December 29, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: BRADLEY KANARIS
infoIcon

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Rafael Nadal serves as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on December 29, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: BRADLEY KANARIS

Rafa Nadal said it is still “impossible” for him to think about winning tournaments as he prepares for his much-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for next month’s Australian Open, sustained the problem during his second round defeat at Melbourne Park in January and did not compete again last season after having surgery in June.

Nadal’s rivals, including world number one Novak Djokovic, believe he will be at his competitive best on his return but the 37-year-old played down title expectations in what is likely to be his final season on tour.

ALSO READ | Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million

“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” Nadal told Australian Associated Press on Friday. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much... one year without being on the court.”

Nadal has stepped up his training in recent months and practised with world number eight Holger Rune at the Queensland Tennis Centre after arriving in Australia on Thursday.

The Spaniard, who has slipped to world number 672, said he was feeling much better than a year ago but added that he cannot have long-term goals just yet.

“I don’t know how things are going to keep going,” Nadal said. “I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term and it’s tougher in the medium period of time.

“I need to accept the adversity and that it’s not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day.”

The Brisbane International begins on Sunday while the Australian Open runs from Jan. 14-28.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Brisbane International

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Detroit Pistons equals longest losing streak in NBA history after 28th straight loss
    AP
  2. Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million
    AP
  4. South Africa omits Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Don’t forget we are still Brighton, says De Zerbi after win over Tottenham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million
    AP
  3. Karolina Muchova to skip Australian Open over wrist injury
    AFP
  4. Swiatek ready for dominant 2024 with eye on Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Detroit Pistons equals longest losing streak in NBA history after 28th straight loss
    AP
  2. Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million
    AP
  4. South Africa omits Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Don’t forget we are still Brighton, says De Zerbi after win over Tottenham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment