Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina loses doubles semifinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in the US The Ind-German pair of Ankita Raina and Mona Barthel of Germany collected 57 WTA points and $1,500. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 07 August, 2021 20:36 IST File Photo of Ankita Raina. - THE HINDU Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 07 August, 2021 20:36 IST Ankita Raina in partnership with Mona Barthel of Germany was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the doubles semifinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in the US.The Indo-German pair collected 57 WTA points and $1,500.The results$115,000 WTA, Concord, US Doubles (semifinals): Usue Maitane Arconada (US) & Cristina Bucsa (Esp) bt Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina 4-6, 6-4, [10-8].$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia Doubles (semifinals): Magali Kempen (Bel) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Oleksandra Olynykova (Cro) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-2, 6-0. Read more stories on Tennis.