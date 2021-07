Ramkumar Ramanathan enters Challenger quarterfinals in Lexington

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Peter Polansky of Canada 6-4, 6-4 to make the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Lexington, US.

In the quarterfinals, Ramkumar was scheduled to play sixth seed Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

The results

€66,640 Challenger, Segovia, Spain

Doubles (semifinals): JC Aragone (US) & Nicolas Barrientos (Col) bt Goncalo Oliveira (Por) & Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 6-4.



$52,080 Challenger, Lexington, US

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Peter Polansky (Can) 6-4, 6-4; Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Arg) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-3, 6-3.



$60,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany

Doubles (quarterfinals): Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Isabelle Haverlag (Ned) & Anna Klasen (Ger) 6-1, 6-1.



$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (quarterfinals): Luisa Meyer auf der Heide & Chantal Sauvant (Ger) bt Demi Tran (Ned) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-2.