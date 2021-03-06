Tennis Tennis Federer excited to return to competition in Doha Roger Federer says he is excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence. Reuters 06 March, 2021 08:27 IST Roger Federer underwent two knee surgeries since his Australian Open semifinal exit in January, 2020. - REUTERS Reuters 06 March, 2021 08:27 IST Former World No. 1 Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence.The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semifinal exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.ALSO READ | Muguruza in final of Qatar Open“Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event,” Federer, 39, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/gKozILCRbX— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 5, 2021 “I can tell I’m very excited... it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up.”The Doha Open starts on Monday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.