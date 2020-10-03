Tennis Tennis Rublev eases past Anderson to reach fourth round in Paris Andrey Rublev claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kevin Anderson to cruise into the fourth round of the French Open. Reuters Paris 03 October, 2020 17:33 IST Andrey Rublev's win over Kevin Anderson has secured his maiden fourth round appearance at the French Open. - Getty Images Reuters Paris 03 October, 2020 17:33 IST Russian Andrey Rublev strolled into the fourth round of the French Open with a facile 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over South African Kevin Anderson on Saturday.Rublev, seeded 13th at Roland Garros, had lost his only previous meeting against two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson at the 2015 US Open but did not face a single breakpoint against the 34-year-old on Court Simonne Mathieu.RELATED| Ruthless Nadal storms into French Open last 16, beats Travaglia The 22-year-old, who arrived in Paris after winning the ATP title in Hamburg by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, broke Anderson's serve once in the opening set and twice in the next two to complete the win in an hour and 34 minutes.In his first appearance in the fourth round of the claycourt Grand Slam, former junior world number one Rublev will play the winner of the third round match between Hungarian Marton Fucsovics and Thiago Monteiro of Brazil. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos