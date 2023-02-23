Sabalenka extends winning streak, Swiatek advances in Dubai

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka improved to 13-0 this year with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

The second-ranked Sabalenka will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who beat fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0.

The 21-year-old Pole was then issued a walkover to the semifinals after former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness. Pliskova had advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches, including the successful defence of her Qatar Open title last week.

Swiatek will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.

Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

The other final-eight match features third-ranked Jessica Pegula against Karolina Muchova.