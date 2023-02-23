Tennis

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexander Zverev to reach quarterfinals

Meanwhile, top-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Doha winner in 2020, edged past Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor while Canadian second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia Jason Kubler.

DOHA 23 February, 2023 10:06 IST
It was another gutsy win from Murray in a year where all of his four wins have come in dramatic circumstances.

It was another gutsy win from Murray in a year where all of his four wins have come in dramatic circumstances.

Andy Murray teetered on the brink before beating Alexander Zverev in a marathon that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Murray won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 after he was twice two points from defeat on his serve in the third set.

In his on-court interview after the victory, Murray said the crowd helped him.

“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray said. “I enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”

The British former World No. 1 will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.

Murray and Muller have never met.

“Not so familiar,” said Murray. “But he’s had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,”

“My coach will watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters.”

What’s behind the grandeur of the Australian Open?

Rublev trumps Griekspoor

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Doha winner in 2020, was in danger of suffering a fourth opening-match exit in five tournaments this year before fighting his way back from 2-5 in the third set to edge Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).

Griekspoor squandered three match points on his serve in the ninth game of the third set.

He then saved two match points in the tie-break before Rublev won in one hour 54 minutes.

Rublev will face Jiri Lehecka, a 21-year-old Czech, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Auger-Aliassime’s rearguard

Canadian second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime struggled against Jason Kubler’s serve in the first set but recovered to overcome the Australian 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 after two hours and 16 minutes.

Kubler had won the only previous meeting in Newport last year.

