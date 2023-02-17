What’s behind the grandeur of the Australian Open?

For a tennis fan, being a first-timer at the year’s first Grand Slam tennis event, the Australian Open, obviously is an experience to remember.

The buzz inside the Melbourne Park complex is hard to miss, where the energetic and courteous volunteers welcome the visiting spectators politely and purposefully. Once the hassle-free screening through the security is done, one is free to explore one of the biggest tennis facilities in the world.

In terms of the prize-money on offer among the Grand Slam events, the Australian Open ($52.8 million) stands second to the US Open ($55 million) and ahead of Wimbledon ($49.3 million) and the French Open ($47.3 million).

When the action commences on the 33 hard courts, the most sought-after action comes from the three premier courts – the Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and the Margaret Court Arena – with retractable roofs.

Of the lot, the Rod Laver Arena, with a capacity of 14,820, is the most sought after. Named after the tennis great who won the Grand Slam (all four majors in one calendar year) in 1962 and 1969. In fact, the Laver Cup – the annual event between Team World and Team Europe – carries the name of the Aussie great, now 84.

ALSO READ - Pupil of Djokovic, nemesis of Borg: Medjedovic enjoys success at Chennai Open challenger

Not many are aware that Rod Laver stays in Melbourne for the duration of the Australian Open each year. The top players in the world don’t miss a chance to spend some time with this legend. “I make it a point to attend the entire Australian Open each year,” revealed Rod Laver when this writer met him at the special invitees dinner at the Rod Laver Arena during the Open. “Each year, it seems to get better and better,” said the great man during that brief chat.

The O Club

In fact, when not watching tennis, Rod Laver spends his time at the ‘O Club’, which is part of the Arena named after him.

Menu at the ‘O Club’ inside the Rod Laver Arena. A private lounge, the O Club is reserved for special invitees, tennis VIPs and sponsors of the Open. | Photo Credit: RAKESH RAO

There are 25 dining options on the site for the paying spectators. They include sit-down restaurants, quick-service food stalls and bars. On offer is a wide range of cuisines including local Australian dishes, international and several healthy eating options.

But the O Club stands out.

This Club offers premium dining experience with gourmet food and designated, exclusive seating areas. Obviously a private lounge, O Club is reserved for special invitees, tennis VIPs and sponsors of the Open. Needless to add, the lounge serves very high quality food and drinks. The menu at the O Club changes frequently, but it typically features a variety of dishes, such as gourmet sandwiches, salads, and sushi. In addition to the food, there is a well-stocked bar that serves cocktails, beer, and wine.

Dining at the O Club is a great way to relax and recharge during the Australian Open. The atmosphere is elegant and sophisticated, and the service is exceptional. Whether you’re a big tennis fan or simply looking for a special dining experience, the O Club is the perfect choice.

With the legend: Australian tennis great Rod Laver (left) with the author. | Photo Credit: RAKESH RAO

Those privileged to be at the O Club also have a chance to take a close look at the singles winners’ trophies. Placed strategically on one side of the middle of the dining hall, the trophies get noticed without screaming for attention. On one side, this premier lounge provides a great view of the tennis courts of the Melbourne Park. The door on the other side leads one to the VIP stands. These stands are reserved for the invitees who occupy the seats behind the server’s arm. One is allowed to occupy or leave the seats of this premier enclosure only when the players take a breather after the odd-numbered games.

Statistics in real time

While the spectators in the enclosure, much like the one opposite, get the best view of the action, it is interesting to discover how Rod Laver gets to watch and enjoy the action. Obviously seated in the middle of the front row, Rod Laver is the only one in the arena to have the benefit of a screen that displayed all the statistics of the ongoing match in real time. The strategically-placed tables and ice-boxes ensure those seated in the company of Rod Laver also enjoy their snacks and drinks even as they watch the on-court action.

ALSO READ - Jay Clarke: ‘You don’t rise to your best, you sink to your worst’

Apart from the Rod Laver Arena, the other two premier stadiums that offer pristine viewing experience are the John Cain Arena and the Margaret Court Arena. Given the heat Melbourne experiences in January, the idea to have the retractable roofs was a very thoughtful one.

In addition, you have the Kia Arena, also known as the Show Court Arena, and Show Courts 2 and 3, all-round seating arrangements. It is well known that no other organiser of the Grand Slam works as hard as making those behind the Australian Open. After the end of each edition, within a few weeks, the work starts for the next year’s event. Reviews are done of the just-concluded edition and corrective steps, if needed, are taken. The team is apprised of the status report and areas are identified for improvement. No wonder, the event has grown at a faster rate than the other three events that form part of the Grand Slam.

This year, Novak Djokovic’s 10th singles title from the Australian Open added another piece of history to the premier event. When seen in the backdrop of how the Serb was asked to leave the country in the previous edition due to Covid-related non-clearances, Djokovic’s determined charge during the fortnight stood out.

Irrespective of the on-court heroics of some of the greatest names of the game, the Australian Open focuses on making it a memorable experience for the paying spectator. Each year, new elements are added that leave a tennis lover eager to come back. No wonder, this year’s Australian Open set a new record in spectator footfalls. Next year, it could get even better.

Clearly, the day is not far when Melbourne could take pride in hosting the biggest Slams of all. After all, the signs of progress are for everyone to see and take note of.