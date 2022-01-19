Mirza, Kichenok knocked out in women's doubles opener at Australian Open

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok were knocked out of the women's doubles event in the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.

The duo showed resilience in the second set. But in the end, it was not enough.

Mirza and her partner Kichenok lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to the Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in one hour and 37 minutes.

Kichenok was guilty of too many unforced errors.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin suffered an opening-round loss in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Mirza are, however, still alive in the first Grand Slam of the season as they will compete in the mixed doubles. Bopanna has teamed up with Croatia's Darija Jurak Schreiber, while Mirza has paired up with American Rajeev Ram.