Tennis

Mirza-McHale sail into finals in Cleveland

Sania Mirza and Christina McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday.

PTI
CLEVELAND, US 28 August, 2021 13:15 IST

Sania Mirza fist bumps Christina McHale of the United States during the first set of their semifinal doubles match against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Catherine Harrison of the United States at the Cleveland Championships on Friday.   -  AFP

PTI
CLEVELAND, US 28 August, 2021 13:15 IST

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women's doubles final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament with a straight-set win over Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison here.

Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday.

READ: Medvedev warns rising stars inspired to deny Djokovic Slam

The unseeded Indian-American pair will battle it out for the top honours with top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the summit clash.

Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous two games.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App