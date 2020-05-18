Somdev takes spotlight in fun-filled Instagram session

Somdev Devvarman is known for his supreme fitness and on the Instagram show, Chai with Raja -- the Asian Games and Commonwealth gold medallist agreed to take "any challenge, from any cricketer".

Even though the 35-year-old Somdev has retired from the game, he was quite sporting and confident in accepting the proposal from Purav Raja, who termed him, the "fittest athlete", for any fitness challenge.

The show also featured Rohan Bopanna, who was adjudged the winner by the former Davis Cup captain and multiple Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi, but it was Somdev who took the spotlight with his straight from the heart answers.

When asked about the proposed National Tennis Academy becoming a non-starter, Somdev reasoned that it was because of "lack of transparency and lack of trust".

Somdev called the former president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Khanna as a "fantastic politician," even though he got along well with him in person. While rejecting the possibility of taking the Davis Cup captaincy, Somdev also picked Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan as the future president of the National federation, when queried as to who would fit the bill among the players.

Meanwhile, Bopanna gave two out of 10 for AITA’s financial transparency. He did name Somdev as the future Davis Cup team captain, but said if there was a toss up, he would pick him as a physio for the team.

Bopanna said that if he could change one thing in his tennis career, he would have loved to win the doubles title with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in the US Open in 2010, instead of finishing runner-up, after having started as the 16th seeds.

The feeble internet connection robbed many answers of Bopanna, but he still managed to make it lively with his answers.

Lastly, when Bhupathi was asked about the future of the chat show, he said: "Prime Time TV," as Purav has done well to host it with professionalism and poise.