Stan Wawrinka wins Prague Challenger tournament

Stan Wawrinka defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to clinch the Challenger tournament in Prague - on his return to action after a six-month break.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 August, 2020 19:13 IST
Swiss star Stan Wawrinka needed two hours and 45 minutes to edge Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1).

Wawrinka was playing in his first event since reaching the quarterfinals at Acapulco in February.   -  Getty Images

Wawrinka was playing in his first event since reaching the quarterfinals at Acapulco in February. Winner of the US Open in 2016, Wawrinka has decided to skip this year's Grand Slam in New York citing health situation in the city. He, however, is expected to play at Roland Garros from September 27.

