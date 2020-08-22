Tennis Tennis Stan Wawrinka wins Prague Challenger tournament Stan Wawrinka defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to clinch the Challenger tournament in Prague - on his return to action after a six-month break. Team Sportstar 22 August, 2020 19:13 IST Wawrinka was playing in his first event since reaching the quarterfinals at Acapulco in February. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 22 August, 2020 19:13 IST Stan Wawrinka defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to clinch the Challenger tournament in Prague - on his return to action after a six-month break.Wawrinka was playing in his first event since reaching the quarterfinals at Acapulco in February. Winner of the US Open in 2016, Wawrinka has decided to skip this year's Grand Slam in New York citing health situation in the city. He, however, is expected to play at Roland Garros from September 27. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos