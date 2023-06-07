Magazine

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets using sleep aid melatonin before loss to Carlos Alcaraz

In the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas, he thought the sleep aid might have left him too drowsy on the court at the French Open on Tuesday night.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 08:37 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Stefanos Tsitsipas grimaces after missing a shot against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 06, 2023.
Stefanos Tsitsipas grimaces after missing a shot against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 06, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Stefanos Tsitsipas grimaces after missing a shot against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 06, 2023.

Professional tennis players: They’re just like you and me. Sometimes they take melatonin to try to get some Z’s.

In the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas, he thought the sleep aid might have left him too drowsy on the court at the French Open on Tuesday night.

Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, offered up an unusual explanation for his performance during a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) loss Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up French Open semifinal clash with Djokovic

The contest began at about 8:30 pm local time and lasted a little more than two hours. Tsitsipas apparently wanted to snooze a bit beforehand.

“One thing that I’m going to try to avoid in the future is (having) melatonin pills and naps before matches,” Tsitsipas said, “because it clearly doesn’t seem to be working.”

Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body’s sleep cycle.

“Schedule has been a little bit difficult the last few days. I had some late-night sessions. Not super late, but late enough for me to kind of have my sleep schedule ruined, in a way,” Tsitsipas said. “You know, sleep is a very vital, important thing, and recovery is the most important thing when competing and playing big Slams like this.”

He said he also tried to take melatonin before playing against Novak Djokovic in a 2019 match at an indoor tournament in Paris. The result of that one? A 6-1, 6-2 loss for Tsitsipas.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
