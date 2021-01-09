Tennis Tennis Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier Elina Svitolina beat Vera Zvonerava in straight sets while third-seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock loss to 292nd ranked Anastasia Gasanova on Saturday. AP 09 January, 2021 17:30 IST Svitolina will play either 17th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova or Britain's Heather Watson in the third round after a routine win over Zvonareva in just over an hour. - GETTY IMAGES AP 09 January, 2021 17:30 IST Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the Abu Dhabi Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva on Saturday as Karolina Pliskova was eliminated in straight sets by a qualifier.Svitolina will play either 17th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova or Britain's Heather Watson in the third round after a routine win over Zvonareva in just over an hour.Third-seeded Pliskova was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who was ranked 292nd in her first tour main draw and had never before played anyone ranked in the top 100. Next up for Gasanova is a third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo.READ | Alexander Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season “It’s like it was not me on the court. I was so sure of myself,” Gasanova said of her breakthrough win. “It’s like when I step on the court, I’m a different person, I’m more angry.”Sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina converted her fifth match point to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Wang Xiyu of China. Rybakina next plays Daria Kasatkina, who advanced to the third round by walkover after her opponent Karolina Muchova withdrew. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos