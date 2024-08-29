US Open 2024: Pliskova quits second round match after three points

Former world number one and 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova suffered an ankle injury and was forced to quit her US Open second round match after just three points on Thursday.

The Czech turned her left ankle and was unable to continue with her fifth-seeded opponent Jasmine Paolini declared the winner with the score at 0-0.

The match on Louis Armstrong Stadium officially lasted just six minutes.

“I hope she recovers soon because it’s sad to see her leave the court like this. We didn’t really play a match,” said French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini.

“It’s not good for tennis. I just hope she gets well and we see her back on the courts soon,” the Italian added.

Paolini will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan for a place in the last 16.