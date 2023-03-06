WTA Rankings: Swiatek stays on top; Vekic, Kostyuk move up

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on March 6, 2023.

Donna Vekic and Marta Kostyuk made significant gains in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday after their title-winning runs last week.

Croatia’s Vekic beat World No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France to win the WTA250 event in Monterrey. With her first tour title in two years, Vekic jumped eight spots and is now World No. 23.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk, who clinched her maiden tour title by beating Russia’s Varvara Gracheva in the Austin Open final, reached a new career-high of 40 after moving up 12 places. Gracheva jumped 22 spots to 66th.

Indians Doubles Ankita Raina - 140 (moved up one place) Prarthana Thombare - 176 (dropped two spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 229 (slipped five places) Riya Bhatia - 506 (dropped seven spots) Singles Ankita Raina - 241 Karman Thandi - 268 (slipped one spot) Rutuja Bhosale - 419 (slipped one spot) Sahaja Yamalapalli - 454 (moved up two places) Vaidehi Chaudhari - 492 (climbed up 30 spots)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek comfortably stays at the top of the WTA Rankings despite not playing in either Monterrey or Austin.

Elsewhere in the top 100, USA’s Danielle Collins (up seven places to 31st) and Katie Volynets (up 18 places to 74th), China’s Lin Zhu (up eight places to 33rd) and Belgium’s Elise Mertens (up five places to 37th) are some of the players who improved their ranking while players such as Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (down 17 places to 49th), Romania’s Sorana Cirstea (down 12 places to 83rd) and Colombia’s Camila Osorio (down 30 places to 100th) slipped.