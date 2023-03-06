Tennis

Kostyuk dedicates first title to those ‘fighting and dying’ in Ukraine

Reuters
06 March, 2023 11:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and all of the people who are fighting and dying right now,” Kostyuk said. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk dedicated her first WTA singles title to those “fighting and dying” in her home country amid Russia’s ongoing invasion after she defeated Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 to win the inaugural Austin Open on Sunday.

“Everyone who is in the stands and everyone who is watching, especially in Ukraine, I want to say ‘Slava Ukraini,’” Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony. The Ukrainian phrase translates to “Glory to Ukraine”.

“Being in the position that I’m in right now it’s extremely special to win this title. I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and all of the people who are fighting and dying right now.”

Western military officials estimate casualties on both sides at more than 100,000 killed or wounded since Russia’s assault began just over a year ago. Tens of thousands of civilians are also feared to have died, while millions have fled the threat of fighting.

On Sunday, a woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Moscow calls the conflict a “special military operation” to protect its security and denies targeting civilians.

