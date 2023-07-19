MagazineBuy Print

Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggles in opening round of Palermo Open

Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled at times before beating Martina Trevisan on Tuesday in the opening round of the Palermo Open.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 07:19 IST , PALERMO, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Daria Kasatkina struggles in opening round of Palermo Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled at times before beating Martina Trevisan on Tuesday in the opening round of the Palermo Open.

Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0, restricting her Italian opponent to just seven points in the deciding set.

She will next face Russian compatriot Tatian Prozorova, who beat Nigina Abduraimova 6-3, 6-4.

Third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt had a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 comeback victory over Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

Sherif will play Sofya Lansere in the second round despite her opponent losing in the qualifiers. Lansere was promoted to the main draw after Lucrezia Stefanini pulled out shortly before her scheduled opening match against Olga Danilovic with a shoulder injury. But Danilovic also withdrew because of a medical reason after losing the first set 6-3.

Seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States is also through to the second round after she beat Eva Vedder 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto was upset by Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 and sixth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 loss to Erika Andreeva.

Fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy was safely through after beating Arantxa Rus 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club were Cristina Bucșa, Dayana Yastremska and Camila Osorio.

